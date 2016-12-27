The Pretty Reckless Teases "Oh My God" Video

By Music News Group

Credit: Justin Campbell Get ready for a new video from The Pretty Reckless. According to frontwoman Taylor Momsen, the visual for the band’s current single “Oh My God” will be arriving shortly.

On her Instagram, Momsen has posted a screen-shot from the video showing a stormy scene around a chainlink fence. “Oh My God music video coming soon…” she writes in the caption.

“Oh My God” appears on The Pretty Reckless’ new album Who You Selling For, which also features the lead single “Take Me Down.”

