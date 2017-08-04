The Pretty Reckless cancels Lollapalooza set due to "weather-related travel issues"

By Music News Group

Credit: Justin CampbellThe Pretty Reckless has canceled their set at Lollapalooza Friday due to “weather-related travel issues.”

“That’s it, weather happens, we won’t be making @lollapalooza this year,” tweets frontwoman Taylor Momsen. “We will miss seeing you all, it always hurts to miss a show.”

The band had also been scheduled to play an official Lolla after-show at the Bottom Lounge in Chicago Thursday night, but that also was canceled for the same reason.

Lollapalooza has already had its fair share of weather-related issues — the festival was evacuated Thursday night due to severe weather, cutting short headlining performances by Muse and Lorde.

