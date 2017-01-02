"The New Celebrity Apprentice," Featuring Vince Neil, Boy George and Other Stars, Premieres Monday

By Music News Group

Art Streiber/NBCThe Celebrity Apprentice returns for its eighth season Monday night on NBC, with “The Governator” Arnold Schwarzenegger presiding over the boardroom, which has moved from New York City to Los Angeles. Among the 16 new celebrity contestants are Mötley Crüe‘s Vince Neil and Culture Club‘s Boy George.

Neil reveals that he was first asked to do Celebrity Apprentice last year, but wasn’t able to because he was touring with Mötley Crüe. Once he became available, he jumped at the chance.

“I own several businesses, and I like to watch the show and try to put myself into [it],” the rocker. “Like, ‘What would I do?’…Oh, you’re doing it wrong. Ah, he should do this,’ you know? It’s just a fun show to kind of try your business savvy.”

Boy George also says he was happy to accept when he was invited to be a Celebrity Apprentice contestant, particularly because of the show’s new host, who is taking over for President-elect Donald Trump.

“This opportunity came up and it was like, ‘OK, Boy George and Arnold Schwarzenegger, that sounds like Batman and Robin,'” George notes. “So, I just thought, ‘I gotta do it.'”

This season’s other contestants include Wilson Phillips‘ Carnie Wilson; boxer Laila Ali, daughter of Muhammad Ali; TV personality Brooke Burke-Charvet; former pro football players Eric Dickerson and Ricky Williams; American Ninja Warrior host Matt Iseman; The Morning Buzz Live host Carrie Keagan; one-time Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star Carson Kressley; basketball star Lisa Leslie; comedian Jon Lovitz; reality TV star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi; The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Kyle Richards; UFC fighter Chael Sonnen and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams.

The New Celebrity Apprentice premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

