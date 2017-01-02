The New Celebrity Apprentice, Featuring Boy George, Carnie Wilson and Other Stars, Premieres Monday

By Music News Group

Art Streiber/NBCThe Celebrity Apprentice returns for its eighth season Monday night on NBC, with 16 new celebrity contestants and “The Governator” Arnold Schwarzenegger presiding over the boardroom, which has moved from New York City to Los Angeles. Among the stars taking part in the show are Culture Club‘s Boy George and Wilson Phillips‘ Carnie Wilson, daughter of Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson.

Boy George also says he was happy to accept when he was invited to be a Celebrity Apprentice contestant, particularly because of the show’s new host, who is taking over for President-elect Donald Trump.

“This opportunity came up and it was like, ‘OK, Boy George and Arnold Schwarzenegger, that sounds like Batman and Robin,'” George notes. “So, I just thought, ‘I gotta do it.'”

Wilson, who has struggled with obesity her whole life, says she hopes to use her time of the show to raise money and awareness to help others with weight issues.

“I fight obesity every day, and 55-percent of Americans are morbidly obese,” she notes. “So my heart says, ‘No more fat shaming, and help the people raise the money and have the resources to get a life-saving surgery.'”

This season’s other contestants include Mötley Crüe‘s Vince Neil; boxer Laila Ali, daughter of Muhammad Ali; TV personality Brooke Burke-Charvet; former pro football players Eric Dickerson and Ricky Williams; American Ninja Warrior host Matt Iseman; The Morning Buzz Live host Carrie Keagan; one-time Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star Carson Kressley; basketball star Lisa Leslie; comedian Jon Lovitz; reality TV star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi; The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Kyle Richards; UFC fighter Chael Sonnen and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams.

The New Celebrity Apprentice premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

