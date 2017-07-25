The Lady A kids love Kelsea Ballerini

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesAll the kids on Lady Antebellum‘s You Look Good World Tour seem to be in love with Kelsea Ballerini.

Earlier, Hillary Scott told ABC Radio she thinks her daughter Eisele really believes Kelsea is a Disney princess. Tuesday morning, Charles Kelley shared an adorable video of his son Ward, transfixed as he watched his dad’s opening act sing her latest hit, “Legends,” on ABC’s Good Morning America.

“Cheering on his first crush @Kelsea Ballerini on @GMA this morning!” Charles added. In the clip, the Lady A singer repeatedly tries to get his son’s attention, but the toddler refuses to look away from the TV screen. He eventually acquiesces and says, “Kelsea!”

“He’s getting all the cheek kisses when he’s back on the road,” Kelsea replied.

Kelsea, Lady A and Brett Young will be back together again Thursday as they trek through Jacksonville, Tampa and West Palm Beach, Florida this week.

