The Kinks' Dave Davies Announces 2017 US Shows; Posts Holiday Greeting

Credit: Rebecca G. WilsonKinks guitarist Dave Davies has lined up his first solo tour dates of 2017, which are scheduled for April 8 in St. Charles, Illinois; April 15 in Provincetown, Massachusetts; and April 20 in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

Davies will be celebrating three impending releases at the shows: his upcoming collaborative album with his son Russ, Open Road; a solo effort due out later in 2017; and his long-awaited documentary, Dave Davies: Strangers. Fans coming out to the shows can expect to hear some new material, Kinks classics and selections from Dave’s other solo albums.

Meanwhile, Dave has sent out holiday wishes to fans in a new video posted on his official Facebook page. In the 14-second clip, Dave, who appears to be in a pub, raises a glass of beer and says, “Cheers! Happy holidays, everyone!” The camera then pans to his right to show a Christmas tree behind him.

Here are the details about Davies’ upcoming concerts:

4/8 — St. Charles, IL, Arcada Theatre

4/15 — Provincetown, MA, Provincetown Town Hall

4/20 — Londonderry, NH, Tupelo Music Hall

