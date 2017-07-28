The Killers share new song "Run for Cover"; announce North American tour dates

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesThe Killers have delivered a new song from their forthcoming album Wonderful Wonderful. The track is called “Run for Cover,” and it’s available now for digital download.

“Run for Cover” is the second track The Killers have shared from Wonderful Wonderful, following the disc’s first single, “The Man.” Wonderful Wonderful will be released September 22.

Along with the new song, The Killers have also announced a North American headlining tour in support of Wonderful Wonderful, set to kick off next year. The trek begins January 5 in Toronto and concludes February 6 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Visit TheKillersMusic.com for ticket info.

But before that tour begins, The Killers will be hitting a number of U.S. festivals this year, including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits and Voodoo.

Here are The Killers’ North American headlining tour dates:

1/5 — Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre

1/6 — Laval, QC, Place Bell

1/7 — Boston, MA, TD Garden

1/9 — Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

1/10 — Washington, DC, The Anthem

1/12 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

1/13 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

1/15 — Detroit, MI, Masonic Temple Theatre

1/16 — Chicago, IL, United Center

1/17 — Saint Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

1/21 — Duluth, GA, Infinite Energy Center

1/23 — Miami, FL, American Airlines Arena

1/24 — Orlando, FL, Hard Rock Live

1/30 — San Diego, CA, Valley View Casino Center

2/1 — Los Angeles, CA, Staples Center

2/3 — Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena

2/5 — Broomfield, CO, 1st Bank Center

2/6 — Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

