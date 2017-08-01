The Killers, Lorde, Queens of the Stone Age & more nominated for "Q" Awards

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesBritish publication Q magazine has revealed the nominees for this year’s edition of the Q Awards. The list includes nods for The Killers, Lorde and Queens of the Stone Age, among others.

All three of those acts are nominated in the impressively titled Best Act in the World Today category, which also includes Radiohead, Depeche Mode and The 1975.

Additionally, The Killers are nominated in the Best Live Act category, and their single “The Man” is up for Best Track. Lorde is also up for Best Live Act, Best Solo Artist and Best Track for “Green Light.”

Other nominees include The xx for Best Live Act, Best Track for “On Hold” and Best Album for I See You, Royal Blood‘s “Lights Out” for Best Track, Gorillaz‘s Humanz and “We Got the Power” for Best Album and Best Track, respectively, and Rag’n’Bone Man for Best Break-Through Act.

The 2017 Q Awards will be held October 18 in London. For the full list of nominees, visit QtheMusic.com.

