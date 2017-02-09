The Inside Scoop on Miranda Lambert's Trip to a Small-Town Beauty Parlor

By Music News Group

Vanner Records/RCA NashvilleMiranda Lambert‘s carefree new video for “We Should Be Friends” is chock full of unexpected cameos and inside jokes.

In the video, shot on the outskirts of Nashville in Watertown, Tennessee, it’s not Wanda who’s opening the doors of Wanda’s House of Beauty at the beginning of the clip: it’s actually longtime Music City hair and makeup expert Genie Freeman.

Singer/songwriter Waylon Payne plays Miranda’s pedicure pal, while songwriter and artist Natalie Hemby is the brunt of a little waxing joke. Both Payne and Hemby have cuts on Miranda’s new The Weight of These Wings double album.

If you’re looking for a multi-cultural spot where beer cans double as curlers and even the pooches get pampered, you’ll want to check out Miranda’s new mini-masterpiece on YouTube.

