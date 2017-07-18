The father of R. Kelly's alleged hostage speaks out after daughter denies she's being "brainwashed"

By Music News Group

Rick Kern/WireImageThe father of one of R. Kelly‘s alleged captives, Tim Savage, is challenging the singer to file a lawsuit, after his daughter, Jocelyn, denied allegations that she’s being held against her will by Kelly in an abusive “cult.”

“File the lawsuit,” Savage told TMZ. “If that’s what you want to do, I’ll see you in court. File it! So everybody can see your dirty laundry. File it! That’s what they need to see.”

On Monday, Tim and his wife held a press conference to publicly accuse Kelly of making their daughter and other women his sexual slaves. After the conference, Savage’s daughter spoke to the gossip site, strongly denying the allegations.

“I’m in a happy place in my life and I’m not being brainwashed or anything like that,” Jocelyn said, adding of the media attention to the story, “You know it just came to a point where it definitely got out of hand.”

“So, I just want everybody to know — my parents and everybody else in the world — that I am totally fine,” she told TMZ. “I’m happy where I’m at and everything is okay with me.”

Since the initial report by BuzzFeed, Kelly has strongly denied the report that he’s the mastermind behind a “cult” that has brainwashed young women into doing his bidding.

“Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him,” Kelly’s attorney Linda Mensch tells ABC News. “Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”

