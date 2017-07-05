The Dead Daisies offer live remake of "We're An American Band"

By Music News Group

Spitfire MusicThere’s a new version of the Red, White and Blue classic, “We’re An American Band.”

All-star hard rock outfit the Dead Daisies have released a live version of Grand Funk Railroad’s ode to the rock and roll lifestyle. The new version previously appeared on the Dead Daisies’ Live and Louder album.

Dead Daisies singer John Corabi, a former member of Motley Crue, explains, “We first did ‘American Band’…for our troops in South Korea. We wanted to bring a little bit of something ‘American’ to our men and women in uniform, and give them a taste of home. So, what better way than a classic American tune by a legendary American band…Enjoy the Daisies version, the video, and your FREEDOM the troops are fighting for on this celebration of our independence as a young, sovereign nation!!!”

In addition to Corabi, the Dead Daises’ lineup includes ex-Whitesnake and Dio guitarist Doug Aldrich, former Thin Lizzy and Whitesnake bassist Marco Mendoza and ex-Ozzy Osbourne and Foreigner drummer Brian Tichy, along with acclaimed Australian rhythm guitarist David Lowy.

The band is embarking on its first-ever North America headlining tour, dubbed The Dirty Dozen, in August. For ticket information, check their website.

Originally released in July 1973, “We’re An American Band” was written and sung by Grand Funk Railroad drummer Don Brewer. It appeared on the album of the same name, which was produced by Todd Rundgren.

