The Country Music Hall of Fame remembers Glen Campbell

Lisa Lake/Getty Images“Had Glen Campbell ‘only’ played guitar and never voiced a note, he would have spent a lifetime as one of America’s most consequential recording musicians,” Kyle Young, the CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Young continued, “Had he never played guitar and ‘only’ sung, his voice would rank with American music’s most riveting, expressive, and enduring.”

The “Rhinestone Cowboy” was inducted into the Hall in 2005. Campbell passed away Tuesday in Nashville, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

“He left indelible marks as a musician, a singer, and an entertainer, and he bravely shared his incalculable talent with adoring audiences even as he fought a cruel and dread disease,” Young added. “To all of us who heard and loved his soulful music, he was a delight.”

Campbell’s brass likeness hangs in the Museum’s rotunda, and will be adorned with flowers. A guestbook in which fans can pay their respects will be set up starting Wednesday morning, as is the Hall’s tradition.

