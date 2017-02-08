The Chainsmokers Taking Fan on the Road with Them

Taso PapadakisThis is why it pays to post your own cover versions of your favorite pop hits: it may lead to you being discovered by the very artist you’re covering. That’s what happened to one lucky Chainsmokers fan, anyway.

The Chainsmokers posted a video on Instagram of one of their fans — a Berklee College of Music student named Tony Ann — performing their latest hit, “Paris.” “Yo how talented is this guy @tonyann_ What an amazing cover of Paris!” the duo wrote. “We found Tony online from an older cover he did of our music! It was so good we decided to bring him on our [Memories DO Not Open] Tour this spring!”

They added, “Just shows you never know what’s gonna happen! Make sure you check this out and get a ticket for our upcoming tour which is gonna be so incredible!”

According to MTV, the video that first caught the duo’s attention was one of Tony performing a version of the Chainsmokers’ song “All We Know.”

It’s not clear what Tony is going to do, exactly, on tour with the Chainsmokers. The Memories Do Not Open tour kicks off April 13 in Miami.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.