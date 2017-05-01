The Chainsmokers "crash" high school prom in Illinois

By Music News Group

Sam KolderFinding chain smokers at the prom is usually something chaperones are busy doing in the bathroom, but The Chainsmokers who were inside the ballroom at the Huntley High School prom in Rosemont, Illinois Saturday night.

The duo made a surprise appearance at the prom, which was taking place in a hotel across the street from the Allstate Arena where they were performing that night.

It turns out the “surprise” show wasn’t entirely impromptu. Chicago’s Daily Herald reports that the duo’s appearance at the prom was set in motion weeks before by a student who emailed the band.

Huntley High School Principal Scott Rowe tells the paper, “About two weeks ago I got this random phone call that I happened to answer, and on the other end this person said ‘This is going to be the strangest call you’ve ever received, but one of your students actually sent an email to the manager of the band …'” The caller was a filmmaker working the The Chainsmokers, and so began the secret arrangements to get the duo into the prom for an unannounced 10-minute set.

“They just kind of came from backstage and just started performing ‘Closer.’ The kids weren’t exactly sure what was going on,” Rowe said. “About three words in somebody screamed ‘That’s The Chainsmokers!’ and they just bum-rushed the stage. It says a lot about those guys and how cool they are to their fans.”

The Chainsmokers official Twitter account posted a shot from the stage of the surprised teens. “Crashed this prom just now. It was across the street from our arena show, so why not,” the message read.

Video posted to YouTube captures the moment when the students realize what’s going on. But do they realized just how cool their principal is for pulling it off?

