The Chainsmokers, Adam Levine, Camila Cabello, Ryan Tedder & more appear in video promoting "An Inconvenient Sequel"

Paramount PicturesThe Chainsmokers, Adam Levine, OneRepublic‘s Ryan Tedder and Camila Cabello are among the stars featured in a new video promoting the film An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, the follow-up to former Vice President Al Gore‘s environmentally-themed 2006 documentary An Inconvenient Truth.

In the clip, posted on Paramount Pictures’ official YouTube channel, celebrities explain why they’re “inconvenient” when it comes to supporting the fight against global warming.

Adam, father of 11-month-old Dusty Rose, says, “I’m inconvenient for my still-growing family.”

Ryan, who with OneRepublic recorded the song “Truth to Power” for the movie’s soundtrack, says, “I’m inconvenient because more often than not, doing the right thing is not always the most convenient thing.”

The Chainsmokers say, “It’s our responsibility to be inconvenient for future generations,” while Camila says, “I’m inconvenient because it’s our responsibility to take care of our planet.”

Pharrell Williams, who also appears in the video, says, “We can’t do this alone. We have to do this together. We have one planet we live on. We ain’t on Mars yet. So until we get there, I’m inconvenient.”

Other celebs appearing in the video include Beatle legend Paul McCartney, U2‘s Bono, Jennifer Hudson, DNCE, Randy Jackson and Shailene Woodley.



An Inconvenient Sequel focuses on Gore’s continuing efforts to promote awareness of climate change, and fight for the adoption of policies that support sustainable and clean energy.

A social media campaign launched in conjunction with the film and video asks people to post why they’re inconvenient when it comes to fighting climate change, using the hashtag #BeInconvenient.

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power is in theaters now.

