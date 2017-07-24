The Barefoot Contessa cooks to Taylor Swift

By ABC News Radio

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImageIf you’re a Taylor Swift fan, you probably know she’s a huge admirer of Ina Garten, the TV chef know as the Barefoot Contessa. Well, Ina’s a fan of Taylor’s too, and in fact, when she’s cooking, it’s Taylor’s music that’s blasting in the kitchen.

Asked by Bon Appetit magazine to name her favorite song to cook to, Ina replies, “Oh that’s easy. Taylor Swift 1989. We listen to it over and over and over again.”

To be fair, 1989 is an album, not a song, but we’ll give Ina a pass.

Garten told People last year, “I adore Taylor, and I admire her enormously. She’s a very good cook, and she loves to cook.”

But Ina admires Taylor for more than her kitchen skills.

“The thing about Taylor is she runs her own business and she makes all of her own decisions,” said the chef.“She is so smart and so deliberate, she really cares about how people respond to her message. She’s beyond authentic.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News