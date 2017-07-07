The All-American Rejects deliver two new tracks

By Music News Group

Interscope RecordsPrepare for a double dose of The All-American Rejects. The pop-punks have released two new songs — “Sweat” and “Close Your Eyes” — both of which are available for digital download.

“Sweat” and “Close Your Eyes” are accompanied by an 11-minute short film starring frontman Tyson Ritter. The video is streaming now on YouTube.

“The film is a story about this functioning identity crisis and expectations on how we’re supposed to be in a public place,” says Ritter in a statement.

The All-American Rejects are currently working on their fifth studio album, their first since 2012’s Kids in the Street. The album is due out in the fall.

Next week, The All-American Rejects will kick off a summer tour with Dashboard Confessional.

