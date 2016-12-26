The 1975 Premieres Full Concert Video

By Music News Group

Credit: Vijat MohindraThe 1975 celebrated Christmas by releasing a full video of their sold-out show at London’s O2 Arena, which took place earlier this month. You can watch the nearly two-hour concert in its entirety now on YouTube.

Kicking off with the song “The 1975,” the concert includes hits from the band’s two albums: 2013’s The 1975 and this year’s I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it. Matt Healy and company closed the show with their single “The Sound.”

Here is the set list for The 1975’s O2 show:

“The 1975”

“Love Me”

“UGH!”

“Heart Out”

“A Change of Heart”

“Robbers”

“I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it”

“M.O.N.E.Y.”

“Undo”

“Milk”

“Loving Someone”

“She’s American”

“Please Be Naked”

“Lostmyhead”

“Somebody Else”

“Fallingforyou”

“Paris”

“Girls”

“Sex”

“Medicine”

“If I Believe You”

“Chocolate”

“The Sound”

