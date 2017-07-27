That's the way love is: Bobbi Kristina Brown honored on second anniversary of death with Instagram video

By Music News Group

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty ImagesWednesday marked two years since the death of Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston‘s daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown.

To mark the sad day, an Instagram video of the once-aspiring artist singing Adele‘s “Hello” was posted on the bobbikristinaserenityhouse account.

The caption reads, “Today we remember you #BobbiKristina #LoveShouldnt Hurt. SAY HER NAME — NEVER FORGET IF YOU OR A LOVED ONE IS IN IMMEDIATE DANGER PLEASE CALL 911! We have established a relationship with The National Domestic Violence Hotline.”

Bobbi Kristina Serenity House, founded after Bobbi’s death, is an emergency and resource center to help women affected by domestic violence.

Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her home outside Atlanta in January 2015 and died at age 22 of pneumonia after spending six months in a coma, having never regained consciousness.

Bobbi Kristina’s conservator filed a lawsuit against her late partner, Nick Gordon, alleging, among other things, that he physically assaulted her.

Gordon has denied any involvement in Bobbi Kristina’s death, but last September, he was found liable in a wrongful death civil suit filed in Bobbi’s death, after he failed to appear in court to answer the suit.

Gordon was ordered to pay $36 million to Bobbi Kristina’s estate in the wrongful death suit. He also was arrested last June after allegedly assaulting his current girlfriend.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News