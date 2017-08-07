Monday , 7 August 2017

That's a lot of "big butts": Joe Nichols and Sir Mix-A-Lot rack up 5 million views and counting

BBR Music Group Have you checked out Joe Nichols‘ video of “Baby Got Back,” starring none other than the song’s creator, Sir Mix-A-Lot? If so, you’re certainly not the only one.

So far, the clip’s racked up more than five million views since it went live on YouTube and Facebook a week ago. The clip for the countrified remake of Mix-A-Lot’s 1992 smash was taped in the rapper’s hometown of Seattle, Washington at the historic Washington Hall.

The clip marks the first time that the iconic rapper has ever appeared in a video for a cover version of “Baby Got Back.” You can find Joe’s take on the tune on his new Never Gets Old album.

