That's a lot of "big butts": Joe Nichols and Sir Mix-A-Lot rack up 5 million views and counting

By Music News Group

BBR Music Group Have you checked out Joe Nichols‘ video of “Baby Got Back,” starring none other than the song’s creator, Sir Mix-A-Lot? If so, you’re certainly not the only one.

So far, the clip’s racked up more than five million views since it went live on YouTube and Facebook a week ago. The clip for the countrified remake of Mix-A-Lot’s 1992 smash was taped in the rapper’s hometown of Seattle, Washington at the historic Washington Hall.

The clip marks the first time that the iconic rapper has ever appeared in a video for a cover version of “Baby Got Back.” You can find Joe’s take on the tune on his new Never Gets Old album.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News