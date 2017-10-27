Tender moments with Kelsea B: The two fans that left her in tears

By Music News Group

Black River EntertainmentKelsea Ballerini fans are counting down the days until the release of her sophomore album, Unapologetically. As the “Legends” hitmaker prepares to unleash her second full-length project, she’s remembering why she does what she does.

“I was on tour with Lady Antebellum, and there were these two really young twins, who were both developmentally disabled, and they came up,” she tells Entertainment Weekly. “They were so sweet and both cried. When they walked away, their dad was like ‘I can’t imagine what your life’s like, but I want you to know that the only time they’re ever completely calm is when they’re listening to your music.’”

“I had to shut down my meet-and-greet because I was weeping,” she admits.

You can read more from Kelsea in the new issue of EW. Unapologetically comes out next Friday.

