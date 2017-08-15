"Tell your friends": The Weeknd teases second phase of tour with video trailer

By Music News Group

Image Group LA/ABCThe Weeknd has released a dreamy video trailer on Twitter to remind us that tickets for the second leg of his Legend of the Fall tour are on sale now.

In true Weeknd fashion, the clip is mysteriously seductive, showing the “Secrets” star posing on the beach as his “Six Feet Under” song plays in the background.

Following the release of the visual on both Instagram and Twitter, the Grammy winner shared his enthusiasm to hit the road again soon, tweeting, “feeling very fortunate. excited to see the fans again! XO.”

The first leg of Weeknd’s Legend of the Fall tour ran from this February to June with guest acts Lil Uzi Vert and Bryson Tiller. Legend of the Fall: Phase II kicks off September 6 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, PA.

Supporting acts Gucci Mane, NAV and French Montana are scheduled to appear on select dates.

For ticket information, visit Ticketmaster.

