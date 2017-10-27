Teddy Geiger, co-writer of Shawn Mendes' hits, announces transition

By Andrea Dresdale

Rebecca Sapp/WireImage for The Recording AcademyTeddy Geiger, who co-wrote all of Shawn Mendes’ biggest hits, has announced he’s transitioning.

Teddy co-wrote “Stitches,” “Treat You Better,” “Mercy,” and “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” and also co-wrote songs for One Direction and Maroon 5. When a fan asked on Instagram, “Tell us, why do you look different lately?” Geiger decided to reveal his plans.

“Because u asked nicely…I am transitioning,” Geiger wrote. “I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it’s given me the courage to start the process. I feel like the next step is to tell all y’all. So here goes.”

“Love it or hate it this is who I have been for a looooong time,” Geiger added. “I love u guys. Talk sooooon byeeee.”

Teddy Geiger has been a music industry presence since 2004, and has also done some acting. The artist has released three EPs and two albums, and in 2006, scored a top-30 hit with “For You I Will (Confidence).”

