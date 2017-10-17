Tears for Fears releasing new hits compilation, "Rule the World," featuring two new songs, next month

By Music News Group

UMeHere’s some news that will make Tears for Fears fans shout for joy. The veteran British duo is releasing their first career-spanning greatest-hits compilation, Rule the World, on November 10.

The 16-track album features all of the group’s biggest hits, including chart-toppers “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” and “Shout,” as well as two brand-new tunes recorded especially for the collection.

The new tracks, “I Love You but I’m Lost” and “Stay,” are the first new original tunes Tears for Fears has recorded since 2004. Ahead of the album’s release, “I Love You but I’m Lost” has been issued as a digital single, and also is available via streaming services.

Among the other well-known Tears for Fears songs featured on the album: “Sowing the Seeds of Love” and “Head over Heels,” which peaked at #2 and #3, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as the much-covered “Mad World.”

You can pre-order the compilation on CD or vinyl now at TearsforFears.com; those pre-ordering the album will immediately receive a free download of “I Love You but I’m Lost.” The vinyl version of Rule the World will arrive on January 12, 2018.

Tears for Fears currently has one concert left on its 2017 itinerary, a sold-out October 27 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall, but the group will soon announce plans for a 2018 U.K. tour.

Here is the full track list for Rule the World:

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World”

“Shout”

“I Love You but I’m Lost”*

“Mad World”

“Sowing the Seeds of Love”

“Advice for the Young at Heart”

“Head over Heels”

“Woman in Chains”

“Change”

“Stay”*

“Pale Shelter”

“Mothers Talk”

“Break It Down Again”

“I Believe”

“Raoul and the Kings of Spain”

“Closest Thing to Heaven”

* = new track.

