Taylor Swift Super Saturday Night Concert airs Friday on DirecTV

By Music News Group

ABC/ Lou RoccoAT&T Audience Network and Direc TV will present Taylor Swift‘s Super Saturday Night Concert, an intimate, performance event on Friday night.

The concert, taped February 4 in Houston ahead of Super Bowl LI, is DirecTV’s 12th annual Super Saturday Night event, and the first to feature Taylor.

The event is part of AT&T’s exclusive multi-year, multi-faceted deal with the 10-time Grammy winner, which features performances, content and unique fan experiences.

The songs featured in the special include:

“New Romantics”

“Blank Space”

“I Knew You Were Trouble”

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” (Live Worldwide Debut; Acoustic)

“You Belong with Me”

“Red”

“All Too Well”

“Bad Blood”

“Out of the Woods”

“Shake It Off”

Taylor Swift Super Saturday Night is available on DirecTV Ch 239, DirecTV 4K ch. 104, AT&T U-verse Ch 1114 and on-demand through DirecTV Now.

