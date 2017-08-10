Taylor Swift on the stand: "It was a very long grab...he stayed latched on to my bare [butt]"

By Andrea Dresdale

iStock/ThinkstockIt’s day four in the case of Mueller vs. Swift, and Taylor Swift is now on the stand in Colorado, testifying about the night in 2013 that she claims deejay David Mueller groped her during a backstage meet-and-greet. She’s insistent that Mueller deliberately grabbed her.

Mueller is suing Taylor, saying her claim that he groped her during a meet-and-greet in 2013 is false and caused him to be fired. Taylor is counter-suing, claiming assault and battery for “offensive and harmful physical contact.”

Taylor said Mueller and his then-girlfriend, both of whom posed for a photo with her, appeared to be “drunk” at the meet-and-greet. Of the alleged incident, which took place during that photo, Taylor said it was “a very long grab. Long enough for me to be completely sure that it was intentional.”

She said the grab was under her skirt. At first, she thought it was a mistake, so she moved, “but it didn’t let go.”

“He stayed latched on to my bare a** cheek as I lurched away from him,” Taylor said. “I got as far away from him as I could.”

The superstar said she didn’t report the incident at first, because there were many other fans waiting to meet her and she didn’t want to ruin their night. Taylor admitted, under questioning, that her bodyguard didn’t do anything during the grab, and also said that she told her photographer about it after.

Taylor said that despite all the talk of the incident being merely “jostling” or “rib-touching,” she’s pointed out that she’s experienced plenty of awkward jostling in her career and “this was not jostling.”

“He did not touch my rib. He did not touch my arm, He did not touch my hand,” she stated, “He grabbed my bare a**.”

