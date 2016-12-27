Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Visit to 96-Year-Old Cancer-Stricken WW II Vet

ABC RadioTaylor Swift gave a 96-year-old World War II vet with cancer the ultimate Christmas gift — a surprise visit.

The 27-year-old music superstar surprised Cyrus Porter at his Missouri home on Monday after a local news station did a story about Porter, who became known as the oldest “Swifty,” even driving to her concerts in St. Louis and Memphis with his grandkids, according to reports.

“It’s a Christmas Miracle!!! Thank you @taylorswift13. My grandpa was so excited!!” grandson Robert Frye captioned a Twitter selfie.

Other posts show Swift checking out Porter’s WWII memorabilia before picking up her guitar and leading his 60-plus children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to acoustic performances of her songs, including her 2014 hit, “Shake It Off.”

It’s a Christmas Miracle!!! Thank you @taylorswift13. My grandpa was so excited!! pic.twitter.com/1bGlUys38b — robert frye (@bert_frye) December 26, 2016

