Taylor Swift dropping “Gorgeous” new track at midnight

Mert & MarcusYou’ll want to wait up for this. Taylor Swift is releasing a brand new song, called “Gorgeous,” tonight at midnight eastern time.

Taylor announced the song’s release with three Instagram posts. One features a little snippet of a beat with a baby’s voice saying “gorgeous.”

It’ll be the third song she’s released off her upcoming album, Reputation. So far, she’s shared “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Ready for It.”

According to E! News, some lucky fans got a sneak peek of all the songs on the album during a secret listening session at Taylor’s Rhode Island home Wednesday night. She previously held a listening session earlier this month in London.

Reputation comes out November 10.

