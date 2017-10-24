Tame Impala details deluxe "Currents" album

By Music News Group

Interscope RecordsTame Impala is releasing a deluxe edition of their latest album, Currents. The box set will be available November 17.

Inside the collection you’ll find the original album pressed on red vinyl and accompanied by alternate artwork, plus a 12-inch single, a seven-inch single and a flexidisc featuring remixes and b-sides.

Currents was released in 2015. The album was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the 2016 Grammys.

