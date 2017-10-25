Tamar Braxton files for divorce, appreciates "everyone's love and prayers"

By Music News Group

Redit ABC/Adam TaylorAfter months of speculation that their eight-year marriage was on the rocks, Tamar Braxton has filed for divorce from her husband, Vincent Herbert.

“At this time we can confirm Ms. Braxton has made an extremely difficult decision and has filed for divorce from Vincent Herbert,” reads a statement from her rep. “Collectively, their son, Logan and his well-being during this extremely unfortunate process is most important.”

The statement adds, “We ask that everyone respects her privacy during this incredibly difficult time. She appreciates everyone’s love and prayers.”

According to TMZ, Braxton filed the paperwork on Tuesday in Los Angeles County, just one month shy of the couple’s nine-year anniversary.

The couple, who began dating in 2003, were reportedly in a domestic dispute in 2016. Police were called after Herbert allegedly bit Braxton’s hand during an argument. The couple seemingly downplayed the incident when they were spotted holding hands at LAX the next day, with Herbert giving a TMZ cameraman a thumbs-up about their relationship.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News