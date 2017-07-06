SZA announces Ctrl tour dates

Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA RecordsAfter debuting at #2 on the Billboard 200 with her new album Ctrl, SZA is headlining her first tour.
The Top Dawg Entertainment artist announced on Instagram that she will kick off her Ctrl tour August 16 in Richmond, VA. Her opening acts will be rapper Smino and singer Ravyn Lenae.
SZA also posted artwork for the tour with a clip of her singing “The Weekend.” Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET.
The singer from St. Louis will perform 44 shows, with the trek wrapping up December 17 in her hometown. Other cities on the schedule include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Miami, and Atlanta.
Here are SZA’s 2017 Tour Dates:
8/16 — Richmond, VA, TBD
8/17 – Washington, DC, The Fillmore Silver Spring
8/18 – New Haven, CT, TBD
8/20 – Providence, RI, Fete Music Hall
8/22 – Montreal, QC. Corona Theatre
8/23 – Toronto, ON, The Phoenix Concert Theatre
8/25 – Boston, MA, TBD
8/26 – Brooklyn, NY, Afropunk Fest
8/27 – Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of Living Arts
8/29 – Grand Rapids, MI, TBD
8/30 – Detroit, MI, Saint Andrews Hall
8/31 – Chicago, IL, TBD
9/1 – Minneapolis, MN, TBD
9/3 — Lawrence, KS, Granada
9/5 — Lincoln, NE, TBD
9/6 – Denver, CO, TBD
9/8 – Las Vegas, NV, TBD
9/10 – Sacramento, CA, TBD
9/12 – Santa Cruz, CA, TBD
9/13 – Eugene, OR, Wow Hall
9/14 – Vancouver, BC, Commodore Ballroom
9/16 – Portland, OR, TBD
9/17 – Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre
9/19 – San Francisco, CA, TBD
9/21 – Phoenix, AZ, TBD
9/22 – Tucson, AZ, TBD
9/25 – Los Angeles, CA, TBD
9/28 – New Orleans, LA, House of Blues
9/29 – Dallas, TX, TBD
9/30 – San Antonio, TX, TBD
10/1 – Austin, TX, TBD
10/3 – Houston, TX, TBD
10/7 – Miami, FL, TBD
10/8 – Tampa, FL, TBD
10/9 – Atlanta, GA, The Tabernacle
10/11 – Greensboro, NC, Cone Denim Entertainment Center
10/12 – Charlotte, NC, The Underground
12/8 – Norfolk, VA, TBD
12/9 – Baltimore, MD, TBD
12/11 – New York, NY, Irving Plaza
12/13 – Cleveland, OH, House of Blues
12/15 – Indianapolis, IN, Deluxe at Old National Centre
12/16 – Louisville, KY, Mercury Ballroom
12/17 – St. Louis, MO, TBD
