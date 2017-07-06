SZA announces Ctrl tour dates

Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA RecordsAfter debuting at #2 on the Billboard 200 with her new album Ctrl, SZA is headlining her first tour.

The Top Dawg Entertainment artist announced on Instagram that she will kick off her Ctrl tour August 16 in Richmond, VA. Her opening acts will be rapper Smino and singer Ravyn Lenae.

SZA also posted artwork for the tour with a clip of her singing “The Weekend.” Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

The singer from St. Louis will perform 44 shows, with the trek wrapping up December 17 in her hometown. Other cities on the schedule include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Miami, and Atlanta.

Here are SZA’s 2017 Tour Dates:

8/16 — Richmond, VA, TBD

8/17 – Washington, DC, The Fillmore Silver Spring

8/18 – New Haven, CT, TBD

8/20 – Providence, RI, Fete Music Hall

8/22 – Montreal, QC. Corona Theatre

8/23 – Toronto, ON, The Phoenix Concert Theatre

8/25 – Boston, MA, TBD

8/26 – Brooklyn, NY, Afropunk Fest

8/27 – Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of Living Arts

8/29 – Grand Rapids, MI, TBD

8/30 – Detroit, MI, Saint Andrews Hall

8/31 – Chicago, IL, TBD

9/1 – Minneapolis, MN, TBD

9/3 — Lawrence, KS, Granada

9/5 — Lincoln, NE, TBD

9/6 – Denver, CO, TBD

9/8 – Las Vegas, NV, TBD

9/10 – Sacramento, CA, TBD

9/12 – Santa Cruz, CA, TBD

9/13 – Eugene, OR, Wow Hall

9/14 – Vancouver, BC, Commodore Ballroom

9/16 – Portland, OR, TBD

9/17 – Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre

9/19 – San Francisco, CA, TBD

9/21 – Phoenix, AZ, TBD

9/22 – Tucson, AZ, TBD

9/25 – Los Angeles, CA, TBD

9/28 – New Orleans, LA, House of Blues

9/29 – Dallas, TX, TBD

9/30 – San Antonio, TX, TBD

10/1 – Austin, TX, TBD

10/3 – Houston, TX, TBD

10/7 – Miami, FL, TBD

10/8 – Tampa, FL, TBD

10/9 – Atlanta, GA, The Tabernacle

10/11 – Greensboro, NC, Cone Denim Entertainment Center

10/12 – Charlotte, NC, The Underground

12/8 – Norfolk, VA, TBD

12/9 – Baltimore, MD, TBD

12/11 – New York, NY, Irving Plaza

12/13 – Cleveland, OH, House of Blues

12/15 – Indianapolis, IN, Deluxe at Old National Centre

12/16 – Louisville, KY, Mercury Ballroom

12/17 – St. Louis, MO, TBD

