System of a Down bassist offers update on new album progress: "I don't know when it's gonna be"

Francesco Castaldo/Archivio Francesco Castaldo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty ImagesThe long wait for a new System of a Down album doesn’t look it’s coming to an end anytime soon. According to bassist Shavo Odadjian, the band’s fifth studio effort is, at the moment, “not happening.”

In a recent live Q&A Instagram, captured by a fan on YouTube, Odadjian is asked about the progress of the new album. “I’m waiting for a new album, too. It’s not happening, I don’t know,” he replied. “I don’t know when it’s gonna be. Not right now.”

System’s most recent album, Hypnotize, was released in 2005.

