Summertime Who: The Who kicks off 2107 North American tour tonight in Québec, Canada

Courtesy of The WhoThe Who are going mobile yet again! The British rock legends launch a new North American summer tour tonight, July 13, in Québec City, Canada.

The trek, which is mapped out through an August 16 performance in Stateline, Nevada, includes a six-date Las Vegas engagement at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and an August 13 headlining appearance at the Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco.

The Who’s Vegas shows are scheduled for July 29 and August 1, 4, 7, 9 and 11. In conjunction with the residency, the band has launched a contest offering two front-row tickets to the August 11 concert, a guitar autographed by Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, a two-night stay at Caesars Palace and backstage passes to the show.

You can enter the contest by visiting Crowdrise.com and donating at least $10. Money raised will benefit the Teen Cancer America charity that Daltrey and Townshend co-founded. Entries will be accepted until July 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

In other news, coinciding with the Who tour, AXS TV will air a programming block dedicated to the group on Sunday, July 22.

The marathon begins at 6 p.m. ET with a Who-focused 2016 episode of the Rock Legends series. Next up, at 6:30 p.m. ET, will be a 2013 installment of the Dan Rather-hosted show The Big Interview, featuring a conversation with Daltrey.

Screenings of the classic 1979 documentary The Kids Are Alright and the 1975 movie adaptation of the band’s 1969 rock opera Tommy will follow at 7 p.m. ET. and 9 p.m. ET, respectively. The entire block will get an encore showing starting at 11 p.m. ET.

Here’s the full list of dates on The Who’s 2017 North American tour:

7/13 — Québec, QC, Canada, Festival d’Été de Québec

7/16 — Canandaigua, NY, CMAC

7/18 — National Harbor, MD, MGM National Harbor

7/20 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

7/22 — Atlantic City, NJ, Boardwalk Hall

7/25 — Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

7/29 — Las Vegas, NV, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

8/1, 4, 7, 9, 11 –Las Vegas, NV, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

8/13 — San Francisco, CA, Outside Lands Festival

8/16 — Stateline, NV, Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

