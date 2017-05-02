Such a tease: Chris Brown offers a sneak peek of 40-song track list for new album

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesChris Brown‘ fans are in for not one, but two new discs.

The “Loyal” artist’s forthcoming Heartbreak on a Full Moon will be released as a double album. Breezy een shared a sneak peek on his Instagram of the forty song titles for the studio project.

Last month, Chris released his latest music video for his single, “Privacy,” which will be featured on Heartbreak on a Full Moon.

Having backed out of a highly-publicized boxing match with Soulja Boy earlier this year, Chris is currently on the road for his Party tour with Fabolous, O.T. Genasis and Kap-G.

Heartbreak on a Full Moon is slated to arrive later this year.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News