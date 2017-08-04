Sublime recruits Oscar winner to direct upcoming theatrical documentary

By Music News Group

Steve Eichner/Getty ImagesThe living members of Sublime have picked a director for an upcoming documentary about the band and the tragic death of frontman Bradley Nowell.

Bill Guttentag, who won Oscars for his 1989 and 2003 short documentaries You Don’t Have to Die and Twin Towers, respectively, will write and direct the film.

“Sublime is an iconic band — and I feel honored to be directing this film,” says Guttentag in a statement. “Few bands have had the enduring, electrifying appeal of Sublime. With our film we hope to bring Sublime’s amazing story and incredible music to their long-time devoted fans, and also connect to a new generation — who have also embraced their singular, powerful sound.”

Sublime was founded in 1988 by Nowell, bassist Eric Wilson and drummer Bud Gaugh. The band gained a local following in Southern California, but their breakthrough success came courtesy of their 1996 self-titled album, which was actually released two months after Nowell died from a drug overdose. The album featured the singles “Santeria,” “What I Got” and “Wrong Way.”

In 2009, Wilson and Gaugh began performing again as Sublime with singer and guitarist Rome Ramirez, but due to a legal challenge from Nowell’s estate, the group adopted the name Sublime with Rome.

The new documentary will feature rare and unreleased Sublime music. It’s scheduled to hit theaters in late 2018.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News