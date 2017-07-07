Styx celebrates 40th anniversary of "The Grand Illusion" by releasing green vinyl version of album

By Music News Group

Courtesy of StyxToday marks the 40th anniversary of The Grand Illusion, Styx‘s seventh album, which was released on July 7, 1977…or 7/7/77. The concept record featured two of the band’s most enduring hits, “Come Sail Away” and “Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man),” and helped propel the group to superstardom.

To coincide with the milestone anniversary, Styx has released a special bundle featuring a limited-edition green vinyl version of The Grand Illusion and a CD copy of the band’s brand-new concept album, The Mission. The package is available exclusively at StyxWorld.com and is priced at $37.77.

Speaking recently with ABC Radio, founding Styx guitarist James “JY” Young noted that The Grand Illusion was his band’s “breakout album,” and the first of four consecutive multiplatinum studio efforts issued by the group. Young described The Grand Illusion as a “magnificent album” filled with “phenomenal” songs. Reflecting on the album’s sales history, as well as the changing nature of the music industry, Young pointed out that The Grand Illusion actually had sold more than one million copies on the now-defunct eight-track-tape format alone.

The Grand Illusion peaked at #6 on the Billboard 200, while “Come Sail Away” and “Fooling Yourself” reached #8 and #29, respectively, on the Hot 100 chart. The album has sold more than three million copies in the U.S. to date.

On Styx’s current trek, the United We Rock Tour with REO Speedwagon and ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder, the band has been playing four songs from The Grand Illusion. Styx’s next concert is scheduled for July 18 in Tampa, Florida.

