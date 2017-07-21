Stone Temple Pilots remember Chester Bennington as a "beacon of light and hope"

By Music News Group

Suzi Pratt/Getty ImagesIn addition to his work with Linkin Park, Chester Bennington also briefly fronted Stone Temple Pilots. On their website, STP has posted a tribute in remembrance of Bennington, who died Thursday.

“It is a sad day today to know that so many of us will no longer share in your laughter, friendship and love,” the band writes. “You showed us time and time again what it is to be an incredible human being. A beacon of light and hope is what you will always be to us. We love you Chester. We will miss you.”

Bennington joined STP in 2013 after the band parted ways with original frontman Scott Weiland. Due to legal reasons, the band was initially billed as Stone Temple Pilots with Chester Bennington. In November 2015, Bennington left STP to focus more on Linkin Park. A month later, Weiland died.

Bennington died Thursday at age 41. His death is being investigated as a suicide.

