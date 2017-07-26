Stone Temple Pilots announce deluxe 25th anniversary "Core" reissue

By Music News Group

RhinoStone Temple Pilots are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1992 debut, Core, with a remastered reissue, available September 29, 25 years to the day after the album was originally released.

The Core reissue will be available as a one-disc remaster, a “deluxe” two-disc collection including rare b-sides, and previous unreleased demos, and a four-CD “super deluxe” edition, which includes the remastered album, the demos and b-sides, live tracks and recordings from STP’s MTV Unplugged performance, and a DVD of music videos and the original album on vinyl. There’s also a limited-edition version of the “super deluxe” reissue, which includes a bonus seven-inch “Plush” single.

All the music from the various reissue collections will also be available digitally. You can pre-order the physical editions now via StoneTemplePilots.com.

Core introduced the world to Stone Temple Pilots with the singles “Plush,” “Sex Type Thing,” “Wicked Garden” and “Creep.” The band released four more albums before they broke up in 2002, and one more, 2010’s Stone Temple Pilots, after reuniting in 2008.

In 2013, STP parted ways with original frontman Scott Weiland, and brought in Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington, who handled lead vocals until he left the band in November 2015. Weiland passed away a month later, and Bennington died last week. In February 2016, STP announced that they’d be holding auditions for a new lead singer.

Here’s the track list for the “super deluxe” Core reissue:

Disc One: Original Album Remastered

“Dead & Bloated”

“Sex Type Thing”

“Wicked Garden”

“No Memory”

“Sin”

“Naked Sunday”

“Creep”

“Piece of Pie”

“Plush”

“Wet My Bed”

“Crackerman”

“Where the River Goes”

Disc Two: Demos and B-sides

“Only Dying” — Demo*

“Wicked Garden” — Demo*

“Naked Sunday” — Demo*

“Where the River Goes” — Demo*

“Dead & Bloated” — Demo*

“Sex Type Thing” — Demo*

“Sin” — Demo*

“Creep” — Demo*

“Plush” — Demo*

“Sex Type Thing” — Swing Type Version

“Plush” — Acoustic Type Version

“Creep” — New Album Version

“Plush” — Acoustic from MTV Headbanger’s Ball (Take 1)

Disc Three: Live 1993

“Crackerman”*

“Wicked Garden”*

“No Memory”*

“Sin”*

“Plush”*

“Where the River Goes”*

“Sex Type Thing”*

“Wet My Bed”*

“Naked Sunday”*

“Wicked Garden”

“No Memory”*

“Sin”

“Lounge Fly”*

“Dead & Bloated”

“Sex Type Thing”

“Naked Sunday”*

Disc Four: MTV Unplugged

“Crackerman”

“Creep”*

“Andy Warhol”

“Plush”*

“Big Empty”*

“Wicked Garden”*

“Sex Type Thing”*

*previously unreleased.

