Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga sitting in with "Late Night" house band

Scott Dudelson/Getty ImagesStone Sour‘s Roy Mayorga is the latest drummer to man the kit for the Late Night with Seth Meyers house band. He’ll sit in with the show’s 8G Band all this week, starting with tonight’s episode.

Late Night has often used guest drummers to play with the 8G Band, including Mastodon‘s Brann Dailor, Rage Against the Machine‘s Brad Wilk, Patrick Carney of The Black Keys, Tool‘s Danny Carey, and Matt Cameron of Pearl Jam and Soundgarden.

Mayorga and Stone Sour released their new album, Hydrograd, in June. Earlier this month, the band concluded a tour with Korn in support of the LP.

Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC.

