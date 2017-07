By Music News Group

Roadrunner RecordsStone Sour has shared an acoustic version of their track “Song #3.” You can listen to, and watch, the unplugged performance now on YouTube.

“Song #3” is the lead single from Stone Sour’s new album, Hydrograd. The track currently sits at number one on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

Stone Sour is touring the U.S. this summer in support of Hydrograd as part of Korn‘s The Serenity of Summer tour.

