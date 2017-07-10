Stone Sour grabs top-10 "Billboard" 200 debut with "Hydrograd"

By Music News Group

Roadrunner RecordsStone Sour‘s new album Hydrograd arrives in the top 10 on this week’s Billboard 200 chart. The sixth studio effort from Corey Taylor and company debuts at number eight on the tally with just under 33,000 equivalent album units, 30,000 of which were traditional album sales.

With Hydrograd, Stone Sour now has a total of five top-10 albums under their belt. The highest position they’ve reached on Billboard 200 has been #4, with their 2006 sophomore record Come What(ever) May.

Hydrograd features the lead single “Song #3,” which currently sits at number one on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

Stone Sour is touring the U.S. this summer in support of Hydrograd on Korn‘s The Serenity of Summer tour.

