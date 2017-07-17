Stone Sour announces fall headlining tour

Roadrunner RecordsStone Sour will hit the road this fall on a North American tour in support of their new album, Hydrograd.
The headlining trek begins September 24 in Omaha, Nebraska and will wrap up October 19 in Las Vegas. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, July 21 via StoneSour.com.
Joining Stone Sour on the tour will be glam metallers Steel Panther, while Beartooth will open on select dates.
Hydrograd, Stone Sour’s sixth studio effort, features the lead single “Song #3,” which currently sits at number one on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart.
Stone Sour is currently touring behind Hydrograd on an outing with Korn.
Here are Stone Sour’s fall headlining dates:
9/24 — Omaha, NE, Sokol Auditorium
9/26 — Kansas City, MO, The Midland
9/27 — St. Paul, MN, Myth
9/28 — Fargo, ND, Fargo Civic Auditorium
10/3 — Bethlehem, PA, Sands Bethlehem Event Center
10/4 — Niagara Falls, NY, The Rapids Theatre
10/7 — Sioux Falls, SD, The District
10/8 — Wichita, KS, The Cotillion
10/10 — Clive, IA, 7 Flags Event Center
10/11 — Tulsa, OK, Brady Theater
10/13 — San Antonio, TX, Vibes Event Center
10/14 — Corpus Christi, TX, Concrete Street Pavilion
10/18 — Anaheim, CA, House of Blues
10/19 — Las Vegas, NV, House of Blues
