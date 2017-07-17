Stone Sour announces fall headlining tour

By Music News Group

Roadrunner RecordsStone Sour will hit the road this fall on a North American tour in support of their new album, Hydrograd.

The headlining trek begins September 24 in Omaha, Nebraska and will wrap up October 19 in Las Vegas. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, July 21 via StoneSour.com.

Joining Stone Sour on the tour will be glam metallers Steel Panther, while Beartooth will open on select dates.

Hydrograd, Stone Sour’s sixth studio effort, features the lead single “Song #3,” which currently sits at number one on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

Stone Sour is currently touring behind Hydrograd on an outing with Korn.

Here are Stone Sour’s fall headlining dates:

9/24 — Omaha, NE, Sokol Auditorium

9/26 — Kansas City, MO, The Midland

9/27 — St. Paul, MN, Myth

9/28 — Fargo, ND, Fargo Civic Auditorium

10/3 — Bethlehem, PA, Sands Bethlehem Event Center

10/4 — Niagara Falls, NY, The Rapids Theatre

10/7 — Sioux Falls, SD, The District

10/8 — Wichita, KS, The Cotillion

10/10 — Clive, IA, 7 Flags Event Center

10/11 — Tulsa, OK, Brady Theater

10/13 — San Antonio, TX, Vibes Event Center

10/14 — Corpus Christi, TX, Concrete Street Pavilion

10/18 — Anaheim, CA, House of Blues

10/19 — Las Vegas, NV, House of Blues

