Stevie Wonder's House Full of Toys benefit will be even bigger this year

By Music News Group

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Wonder Productions, Inc.Stevie Wonder is presenting his 21st annual House Full of Toys benefit concert in December, and this year he’s moving the show to a larger stage.

After performing the all-star show at several venues in Los Angeles, including the Microsoft Theater, this year’s edition of the concert will be held December 10 at The Staples Center, according to the venue’s website.

“Even though House Full of Toys will be celebrating 21 years, the joy of giving in the spirit of song will make this night such pleasured fun for the old and young,” Wonder says in a statement.

The Motown legend will be performing music from two of his iconic albums, 1972’s Talking Book and 1973’s Innervisions. Last year, Wonder was joined for the House Full of Toys 20th anniversary by Lionel Richie, Sheryl Crow, John Legend, Queen Latifah and Jazmine Sullivan.

Other stars who’ve appeared at the event in the past include Michael McDonald, Chaka Khan, Little Anthony and the Imperials, Alicia Keys, Babyface, Jamie Foxx, Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Janelle Monae. This year’s list of guests has not yet been announced.

The House Full of Toys event benefits children, people with disabilities, and families in need during the holidays. Concertgoers are asked to bring an unwrapped toy.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 27, at 10 a.m. PT via AXS.com.

Source:: Music News