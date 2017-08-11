Stefflon Don's hurtin' over ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend on first official single

By Music News Group

Burak Cingi/RedfernsBritish rapper Stefflon Don is stepping out with her first official single, “Hurtin’ Me,” featuring French Montana.

The rising star’s new track showcases her Jamaican patois-tinged vocals, as she raps, “I heard you gotta a new girlfriend/and it’s hurtin’ me.” The song follows the 2016 release of her debut mixtape, Real Ting.

Stefflon appears to be one to watch: she’s collaborated with artists like Lil Yachty, Charlie XCX and Demi Lovato and has opened for Pusha T in concert. You can watch her in action alongside Demi and DJ-producer Jax Jones‘ latest music video for Jax’s song, “Instruction.”

