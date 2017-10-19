Star-studded tribute concerts to T. Rex's Marc Bolan taking place Sunday and Monday in NYC

By Music News Group

Ron Howard/RedfernsTwo special tribute concerts commemorating the 40th anniversary of T. Rex frontman Marc Bolan‘s death and what would’ve been the glam-rock legend’s 70th birthday will take place this Sunday and Monday at City Winery in New York City. The 20th Century Boy: Marc Bolan & T. Rex 40th Anniversary Celebration Concert events will feature a star-studded lineup of musicians including Blondie‘s Clem Burke, original Alice Cooper bassist Dennis Dunaway, Patti Smith Group‘s Tony Shanahan and founding King Crimson and Foreigner member Ian McDonald.

The shows also will feature performances by Marc’s son Rolan Bolan, the events’ guest of honor, as well as Suzanne Vega, one-time Meat Loaf and Clash collaborator Ellen Foley, ex-David Bowie touring guitarist Gerry Leonard and many others. The concerts will feature versions of plenty of classic T. Rex songs as well as selections from the group’s folkier early incarnation, Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Proceeds raised by the shows will benefit the Marc Bolan School of Music and Film project, a planned educational facility that’s being built in the African nation of Sierra Leone which Rolan and his mother, singer Gloria Jones, will run.

For more details about the shows, visit CityWinery.com and the concerts’ official Facebook page.

Bolan was born on September 30, 1947, and died in a car crash on September 16, 1977, two weeks short of his 30th birthday. As the lead singer, guitarist and songwriter of T. Rex, he was responsible for creating such memorable songs as “Get It On (Bang a Gong),” “Jeepster,” “20th Century Boy” and “Children of the Revolution.”

