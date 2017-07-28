Star-studded festival The Classic East rocks New York's Citi Field this weekend

By Music News Group

Courtesy of The ClassicThe Classic East, the second in a series of star-studded concert events known as The Classic, takes place this Saturday and Sunday at Citi Field in New York City. On Saturday night, The Eagles, Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers will take the stage, while on Sunday, the bill will be Fleetwood Mac, Journey and Earth, Wind & Fire.

The first set of the Classic concerts — The Classic West — took place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 15 and 16. The July 15 event was The Eagles’ first full performance by the group since the death in January 2016 of founding singer and guitarist Glenn Frey. Stepping in for Frey was his son, Deacon, and country star Vince Gill. In addition, Bob Seger was a surprise guest during The Eagles’ L.A. show, hitting the stage to sing the hit “Heartache Tonight,” which he co-wrote with Frey, Don Henley and frequent Eagles collaborator J.D. Souther.

Meanwhile, Steely Dan was down one member at The Classic West, as founding guitarist Walter Becker missed the event due to illness. No word whether he’ll be back with the band for The Classic East this Saturday.

A third installment in the Classic series of concerts — The Classic Northwest — recently was announced for Safeco Field in Seattle on September 30. The Eagles and The Doobie Brothers are the only bands confirmed for that show. Tickets go on sale Saturday, August 5, at 10 a.m. PT.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News