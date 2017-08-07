Springsteen releases two rare concert recordings from 1977 tour

By Music News Group

Credit: Danny ClinchBruce Springsteen has released rare audio from the first two shows of his 1977 tour with the E Street Band via Live.BruceSpringsteen.net and nugs.net as part of his ongoing archival series of concert recordings.

The albums, which document performances that took place on February 7, 1977 in Albany, New York, and the following night in Rochester, New York, are the first soundboard recordings from the gigs ever made available for purchase.

The concerts include renditions of the unreleased song “Action in the Streets,” and early versions of “Something in the Night,” “Rendezvous” and “The Promise,” as well as a marathon cover of The Animals‘ “It’s My Life.” The shows are available now separately or bundled together in various digital formats, while CDs of the concerts will be shipped August 28.

Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 1977 tour, which featured accompaniment by the Miami Horns, took place shortly before the group went into the studio to record Bruce’s 1978 album, Darkness on the Edge of Town.

Respected Springsteen fan site Backstreets.com reports that nugs.net founder Brad Serling revealed in a recent interview that the two 1977 shows are the first of a batch of 25 Springsteen concert recordings for various eras of Bruce’s career that will be released over the coming two years. The releases reportedly will take place on the first Friday of each month.

Here are the track lists of Springsteen’s new archival live albums:

February 7, 1977 — Albany, NY, Palace Theatre

“Something in the Night”

“Spirit in the Night”

“Rendezvous”

“It’s My Life”

“Thunder Road”

“Mona”

“She’s the One”

“The Promise”

“Backstreets”

“Growin’ Up”

“Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out”

“Jungleland”

“Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)”

“4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)”

“Action in the Streets”

“Born to Run”

February 8, 1977 — Rochester, NY, Auditorium Theatre

“Something in the Night”

“Rendezvous”

“Spirit in the Night”

“It’s My Life”

“Thunder Road”

“Mona”

“She’s the One”

“Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out”

“Action in the Streets”

“Backstreets”

“Jungleland”

“Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)”

“4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)”

“Raise Your Hand”

“The Promise”

“Born to Run”

