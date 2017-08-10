Spoon announces 10th anniversary vinyl reissue of "Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga"

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesSpoon is reissuing their 2007 album Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga on vinyl in honor of its 10th anniversary. The two-LP collection will arrive on October 20.

Along with the original album, the Ga x 5 reissue includes the long out-of-print 12-track rarities EP Get Nice!, which will be available on vinyl for the first time.

Spoon will kick off a North American headlining tour later this month in support of their latest album, Hot Thoughts, which was released in March.

Here is the Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga 10th anniversary reissue track list:

LP 1 — Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga

“Don’t Make Me a Target”

“The Ghost of You Lingers”

“You Got Yr. Cherry Bomb”

“Don’t You Evah”

“Rhthm & Soul”

“Eddie’s Ragga”

“The Underdog”

“My Little Japanese Cigarette Case”

“Finer Feelings”

“Black Like Me”

LP 2 — Get Nice!

“I Got Mine”

“Be Still My Servant”

“Leave Your Effects Where They’re Easily Seen”

“I Summon You (Cool)”

“Mean Mad Margaret”

“Love Makes You Feel”

“You Got Yr. Cherry Bomb”

“Tasty Fish”

“Dracula’s Cigarette”

“1975”

“I Can Feel It Fade Like an AM Single”

“Curfew Tolls”

