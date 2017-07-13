Special edition of grunge doc "Hype!" being released for 20th anniversary

By Music News Group

Shout! FactoryA special edition version of the 1996 grunge documentary Hype! will be released this fall in honor of its 20th anniversary. The film will arrive on Blu-ray and DVD on September 29.

Directed by Doug Pray, Hype! explores the birth of the iconic Seattle grunge scene, and features rare footage of Soundgarden, Pearl Jam and Nirvana, including the first live performance of “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” Members of Soundgarden and Pearl Jam were also interviewed for the film.

Pray is also an executive producer on the HBO documentary series The Defiant Ones, which explores the relationship between Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine and rapper and producer Dr. Dre. That series features appearances from Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails, Bruce Springsteen and U2‘s Bono.

