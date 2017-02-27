Soundgarden plots headlining North American tour

By Music News Group

Credit: Michael LavineAdding to their numerous festival appearances this spring, Soundgarden is embarking on a North American headlining tour. The tour kicks off May 3 in Atlanta and will wrap up May 26 in Dallas, with The Pretty Reckless and Dillinger Escape Plan as supporting acts on select dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. local time via SoundgardenWorld.com.

Soundgarden’s aforementioned festival appearances include headlining sets at Rocklahoma, Rock on the Range and the Beale Street Music Festival, among others.

Soundgarden is also working on their new album, which will be the follow-up to their 2012 comeback effort, King Animal, and releasing a remixed and expanded edition of their 1988 debut album Ultramega OK on March 10.

Here are Soundgarden’s headlining tour dates:

5/3 — Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre

5/6 — Tuscaloosa, AL, Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre

5/10 — Indianapolis, IN, Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn

5/14 — Kansas City, MO, Starlight Theatre

5/17 — Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre

5/22 — Denver, CO, Fillmore Auditorium

5/25 — Houston, TX, Revention Music Center

5/26 — Dallas, TX, Bomb Factory

